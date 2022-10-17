The wish that Victoria Ruffo would fulfill Eugenio Derbez after the terrible accident

Eugenio Derbez and Victoria Ruffo

October 17, 2022 09:49 a.m.

Victoria Ruffo is undoubtedly one of the most talented actresses that Mexican soap operas have given in their history. Many remember her and remember her TV dramas, but they may not remember her real life drama from her.

Ruffo was with the comedian and now Hollywood actor, Eugenio Derbez. Their relationship had many complications, but everything got worse when they separated after having their son: José Eduardo Derbez.

They got into a custody battle over 20 years ago, she won it and reportedly decided to stop her son from seeing his father:

“I found out that he studied piano, I found out that he studied karate through gossip magazines and that was very painful for me and that is why I do admit that I have a lot of resentment because I missed my son’s entire childhood,” Derbez revealed years later, resentful for having lost José’s childhood. However, now Ruffo could grant a wish to his ex, after the serious accident he suffered.

The wish that Ruffo will fulfill

“Everyone in their place,” Victoria declared, after the media asked her about a reconciliation with her ex and if she would sit with him at the future wedding of her son, José Eduardo. This after it was revealed that with Derbez’s recent accident, Ruffo had an interest in his health.

“Life changes, it happens, you have to mature,” Ruffo concluded for TVyNovelas, making it clear that she no longer holds any resentment and would do Eugenio that “favor”.