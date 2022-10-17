The top of the current Opening tournament of the National League is on fire and a new day is coming with a classic included

2022-10-16

This Sunday, day 13 of the National League closed with the development of the last two games, where the leadership of the Apertura tournament was at stake.

Olimpia faced Olancho and the locals were unable to take advantage of Motagua’s setback and unexpectedly lost 1-0 to the Olancho team.

After this result, the lions are left with 27 units and the Colts settle in fifth position with 20 points and get fully into the league.

While in Tocoa, Real Sociedad and Vida could not get past a 0-0 draw and the locals continue to sink in last place in the standings with 8 units. While Vida falls to fourth position with 21 points.

The top continues to be dominated by Motagua despite their 2-2 draw with Marathón, the Blues are positioned in first place with 30 points.