The SONGS that Shakira has WRITTEN to Gerard Piqué before and after their SEPARATION

In recent months, Shakira She has been crowned the queen of hints, all clearly directed at her former partner and father of her two children, Piqué. The Colombian on certain occasions has made it clear that her songs are a way of expressing her pain and feelings, which is why the singer wrote several songs a Gerard Pique before and then his controversy separation.

One of these songs that the Colombian surely wrote to dedicate to Piqué, it is the theme that will be released on October 19 and which is entitled “Monotonia”; a heartbreak letter in which he talks about how it is that the separation It happened because of this boredom in the relationship. With this song, Shakira is back after announcing her breakup with Gerard Piqué.

Before this topic, Shakira wrote some songs for Gerard Piquémost were given before from his separation with the culé; It is worth mentioning that in most of them a character has been used, a robot to represent the footballer. In 2017, the Colombian premiered two songs “Amarillo” and “La bici”, songs dedicated to the Blaugrana in which she declared her love for him and sang it from the rooftops.

“That if one day you show Piqué the Tayrona, then he won’t want to go to Barcelona.”

Added to these songs is “Me enamoré”, the love letter that Shakira used to tell the story of how he ended up falling in love with Gerard Piqué, this has been one of the songs that the singer shared, wrote specifically for what she claimed to be her greatest and purest love. It has also been one of those that she composed before her stormy separation from the footballer.

to this list of songs are added, “Perro faithful” from 2018, “I like it” from 2020 and Girl like me from 2021, this last song several fans have said that it refers to that Gerard Piqué has always looked for girls who look like Shakira, hence the resemblance found between Clara Chía Martí and the Colombian. Added to this success is “Don’t wait up”, a song in which she talks about giving the couple a spoonful of their own medicine.

These have been the songs that Shakira you wrote a Gerard Pique before and after from his separation, the last one that made a lot of noise was “Te Felicito”, a collaboration with Rauw Alejandro. This has been one of the most controversial issues of the Colombian in which he clearly refers to the soccer player where he talks about how he acted all this time to cover his infidelity.

In addition to this song Shakira published two videos, the most recent is an alternative version in which the singer can be seen making some very particular gestures that Gerard Piqué he does when he wins a football match.