The reason why Juan Gabriel would continue in this world is in his own house

John Gabriel

October 17, 2022 06:00 a.m.

It was August 28, 2016 when it was announced that the singer and composer Juan Gabriel had left this world, leaving a legacy of music and art; but also a great emptiness and pain among his fans around the world. However, there are those who claim that Divo de Juárez is more alive than ever.

And we are not only referring to the theory of Joaquín Muñoz, who assures that Alberto Aguilera is alive, but also to the people who affirm that the spirit of Juan Gabriel is in the house where he lived in Ciudad Juárez, Chiguagua.

Said house was one of the ones that caused the most disputes between its heirs; They finally managed to reach an agreement, and it would be that this house works as a museum dedicated to the memory of the great Mexican idol, but it would also be the house where supposedly the spirit of Juan Gabriel wanders and sorrows. And it is that those who have visited the place claim to have seen shadows, and heard voices within the enclosure.

This was one of Juan Gabriel’s favorite properties

And it is said that Juan Gabriel seeks the peace of rest in that place where he spent happy moments, but that he cannot rest since his heirs do not agree with each other, and scandals continue to come out even though years have passed since left this world.