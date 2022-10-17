The real reason why Angélica Vale does not want to know anything about Televisa

Angelica Vale and Televisa

October 17, 2022 10:19 a.m.

Angélica Vale is one of the most beloved actresses on television, she began her career at an early age thanks to her famous parents, Angélica María and Raúl Vale, who also worked in that company. But all were vetoed because Raúl offered a project to the competition. This happened when Angélica Vale was still very young.

But the famous veto ended and she returned to acting in San Ángel, where she did comedy shows like La parodia, and also starred in several soap operas like Amigas and Rivales, but the production that made her world famous was: “La fea más bella” .

Register here: https://bit.ly/3ChvWYT and participate for an Air Fryer Ninja

More celebrity news:

IT WAS REVEALED WHAT ARTURO PENICHE DID TO GABRIELA SPANIC SO THAT SHE ENDED CRYING

IT IS NOT IRINA BAEVA, THE WOMAN THAT GERALDINE BAZÁN DOES NOT WANT TO SEE EVEN IN PAINTING

And although the actress had great success with her telenovela, she still has some resentment with the company, this is because she felt that there is a certain level of sabotage in the company, this because she assured that when she recorded the telenovela “And tomorrow it will be another day” the The same company sabotaged her by putting her at a time that did not favor her, at 4 pm.

Did Televisa want to get Angelica out?

And it is that this rumor was fueled by the artist’s statements, because what company is going to invest to “hit the tower” on its product? Therefore, it is believed that what Televisa wanted was to lead its production to failure in order to leave Vale out of the company. However, others assure that it was simply a failure due to the bad history and the bad performance of those involved; Well, by putting on telenovelas like the repetition of Amor Real, by Fernando Colunga, success is guaranteed, even though that production has been released for years.