The little-known curse that haunts the P. Luche Family

The P. Luche Family has a curse

October 16, 2022 4:55 p.m.

The P. Luche Family was one of the funniest programs in the history of television, it was one of the most loved by viewers with whom surely more than one identified with the history of this family, because we know that Eugenio Derbez who was its producer thought about the daily things that married couples in our country experience.

The story of this program is about a dysfunctional family that lives in a strange stuffed world, full of economic problems, family problems, marital crises, infidelities, among others, with which they made us laugh for three seasons, without a doubt the characters of the P. Luche family were of vital importance as Federica, Ludoviquito, Bibi, Junior, Excelsa among others.

The program had secondary characters that did not receive the same importance as those that made up the family, such as Ludovico’s in-laws and Federica’s parents, in whom it seems that they had a curse, since it was two actors who gave life to the father of Federica P. Luche and after interpreting them they lost their lives.

The story of the third season of the P. Luche Family

We all had fun with the story of the third and last season of the P. Luche Family, but very few know the origin of this season, it was Eugenio Derbez himself who revealed what inspired him for this story, as he said that the third season You are inspired by his marriage to actress Alessandra Rosaldo and that captured a bit of his life on the show.