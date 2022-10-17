The little-known business of Ángela Aguilar that leaves her millionaire profits

Ángela Aguilar and her businesses

October 16, 2022 3:48 p.m.

Ángela Aguilar is a talented young woman belonging to the Aguilar dynasty, daughter of Pepe Aguilar, granddaughter of Flor Silvestre and Antonio Aguilar, the young woman seems to follow the family tradition and of course keep the surname at the top of the industry, as she is considered a of the best Mexican ranchera and regional music singers.

The young woman has shown the talent that she inherited from her father, who accompanies her and guides her in her beginning, but it seems that Ángela is coming in big steps, as she is one of the young revelations in the music industry, as well as being a very influential young woman. through social networks where he demonstrates his luxurious and eccentric lifestyle such as designer clothes, trips, luxurious mansions and his pets,

At just 19 years old, Ángela Aguilar has made a great fortune, and she has been able to invest it, because she has not been satisfied with staying only as a music star but also as a businesswoman, because she takes advantage of her millions of fans to be able to start her business, It is a store where she sells her official products such as clothes, bags, records, accessories and a miniature version of her doll.

The official doll of Ángela Aguilar

How much does Ángela Aguilar’s doll cost?

Undoubtedly one of the products that is sold the most in the young singer’s store is her miniature version of her doll, since it costs 600 pesos for all those who live in Mexico, and in the United States they will have to pay about 35 dollars to buy it, since his store ships to Mexico and the United States.