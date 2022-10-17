The latest Lakers reinforcement, Warriors extensions and more

Bolavip brings the summary of the most important NBA news of the day: The latest reinforcement of the Los Angeles Lakers, the extensions of the Golden State Warriors and more.

Starting with a bad one and what worries the Lakers’ environment. Russell Westbrook put on alert Lebron James and company. The point guard was injured in the Angelenos’ last preseason game. Now he is a doubt for the debut on Tuesday, October 18 against Golden State.

The scandal of recent weeks in the NBA has a Draymond Green Already jordan poole as protagonists. This Friday night it was possible to observe, publicly, how they interacted in the preseason game of the Warriors.

NBA News: The last reinforcement of the Lakers

In what seems to be the last addition before the season begins, the Lakers have chosen a surprising player as their last reinforcement. I pass of being a delivery man and working in a cemeteryto play with one of the most successful franchises of all.

NBA News: The extensions of the Warriors

A busy Saturday for the Warriors. First came the extension jordan poole for four years and $140 million dollars. Later, Andrew Wiggins, same number of years and 109 million. In this way, the franchise Stephen Curry will have the most expensive roster in NBA history.