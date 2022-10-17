The last words of Pablo Lyle before paying his terrible punishment

paul lyle

October 16, 2022 12:20 p.m.

Pablo Lyle has been one of the most talked about celebrities in recent years and not for the best reasons. More than one will know his unfortunate story where he was involved in an altercation where a man ended up losing his life on US soil. This happened in 2019 but so far the consequences have been definitive.

His legal process took too long and he was even under house arrest for a while. However, the trial finally came and the legal decision has been to convict him of voluntary manslaughter, despite the efforts of Lyle’s legal team.

It has not yet been defined how many years the penance he will have to fulfill will be, but now the last words released have been revealed.

Lyle’s last words

“All this time I’ve talked a lot with him, we’ve been very close these three years and I remember that one of the last messages he sent me was, ‘I have my birthday in November and I hope to be home.’ It is very hard for him, for his family, for his children, for his wife, ”revealed the star, Horacio Pancheri, and a close friend of Lyle.