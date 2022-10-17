The fifth tourist in the bus accident died in Bavaro

Died this Sunday John Paul Curiantún27 years old of Argentine nationality, and with whom the number of those who died in the accident in Bávaro, La Altagracia province, would rise to five.

The rest of the deceased are Alexander Luis Klinec37 in the Bavaro Hospital, Valeria Paola Medina44 years old, and Valeria Brovelli, 33 years. Also, the Peruvian Karla Rodriguez Dionicio 40 years old.

In that sense, remember that on Thursday, the day of the accident, two tourists died at the scene of the tragedy and the next day another and, days later, another person in the Hospiten.

A final report that there were 51 tourists who were traveling in the crashed bus, whose driver is in prison. The Public Ministry is asking for a year in prison and to declare the case complex.

It is recalled that the accident vehicle was driven by Franklin Nin Pérez, 47, arrested the next day without injuries to his body.

Last week, the Special Traffic Peace Court of the Judicial District of La Altagracia postponed until Wednesday at 9:00 in the morning the hearing for the coercion measure against the driver of the accident bus in Bávaro.