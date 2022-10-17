The Dodgers manager explained the decision that led to the elimination vs. Fathers

Los Angeles Dodgers lost to San Diego Padres and was eliminated from the 2022 MLB Playoffs after a controversial decision by Dave Roberts. He did the same thing to Julio Urías!

With the narrative installed in the world of the Major Leagues that it is not good for a starting pitcher to see the rivals’ batting order for the third time, Roberts didn’t leave his starting pitchers after the fifth inning. in any of the four NL Division Series games between Dodgers and Padres.

Of course, each case is different, but the two that aroused the most controversy were in Game 1 with Julio Urías and in Game 4 with Tyler Anderson. With the score 5-3 and after 79 pitches, the manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers decided to remove the Mexican pitcher. Despite the message that Urías sent to Dave Roberts, in this case the decision worked, the bullpen responded and the San Diego Padres took the first and only loss of the series.

“One time that we took Anderson out of the game, He’s been giving us a tough time all year, so once he got out of the game, we knew we had a good shot.” he claimed Joe Musgrove, San Diego Padres pitcher, according to Noah Camras of the Dodger Nation app.

He did the same to Urías: Roberts explained the decision that led to the elimination of the Dodgers

Tyler Anderson finished his performance in Game 4 Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres, on October 15, 2022, after five scoreless innings, he was given two hits and recorded six strikeouts on 86 pitches. Dave Roberts made the decision not to give him another inning, as he did with Julio Urías in Game 1, but this time the bullpen did not respond and in the seventh inning they allowed the five runs that resulted in the elimination of the Californian team from the postseason.

“There was a little bit of thought about that, but I thought where was he with his pitch count (86), who was coming up, I felt like we had enough arms to get through that”, explained Dave Roberts at a press conference on why he took out Tyler Anderson after five such dominant innings in Game 4. Even rivals recognized that this was the turning point for the San Diego Padres to eliminate the Los Angeles Dodgers from the 2022 MLB Playoffs.