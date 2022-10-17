The cheapest houses in the United States are in these cities

It is a fact, in the United States the prices of the houses have fallen during the last weeks and months. This is synonymous with the rise in interest rates on loans granted by banks.

However, in some cities of the country the drop in rates has been more notable, as revealed by the specialized site Realtor. Here we tell you in which cities are the most affordable houses right now.

On the subject, the most outstanding is in Austin, Texas, where prices have dropped by up to 10%. Why? In that city the number of available properties grows every day, hence that is precisely the main cause.

To give you an idea of ​​the rates, last September the average cost of a home was $558,275.00 USD.

But Austin is not the only one experiencing these changes. In Phoenix, prices are down about 10%.

Cities with the most affordable housing in the United States

Austin and Phoenix lead this aspect, which is positive for those who want to buy a home today. Cuban Directory presents you with a list with the rest of the cities in the country that have suffered decreases in house rates. What is synonymous with affordable real estate to acquire today.

Palm Beach, Florida, is down 8.9% from last June. In Charleston, South Carolina, the drop was 8.6%, identical numbers to those shown by Ogden, Utah.

8% lower home prices in Denver, Colorado. Las Vegas, Nevada reveals 7.9% and Stockton, California 7.7%.

Meanwhile, Durham, North Carolina, experienced a decrease of 7.5% and Spokane, Washington, 7.4%.

Finally, in Los Angeles, Sacramento and San Francisco, all in the state of California, a 3.2% drop in prices was recorded.