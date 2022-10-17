The amazing golden coffin of Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II and her funeral

October 16, 2022 6:05 p.m.

The death of Queen Elizabeth II was news that shocked the entire world, without a doubt the life of the British monarch was full of mystery, since very few things were known about the life of the queen and after her death on the 8th September some things have been revealed.

We know that Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96, leaving the longest reign in history after being on the throne for seventy years, in addition to the great inheritance that King Carlos III will receive from his mother when the will is opened, Elizabeth II’s life, in addition to being full of mystery, was full of luxuries and it seems that she wanted it that way until her last day.

Well, there were several rumors about the coffin which claimed that it was made of pure gold, however, it was all a rumor since they say that it did not belong to that of Queen Elizabeth II, and it is that many were carried away by the luxurious life that the Queen has, but said gold coffin was a false image and surprisingly belonged to the Mexican singer José José.

The legacy left by Queen Elizabeth II

What is true is the incredible inheritance left by Queen Elizabeth II, since it is estimated that it is around five hundred million dollars between properties, jewelry, cash, and what seems most surprising are the strange things that no one imagined she could have, such as thoroughbred horses, dolphins, whales, fish and thousands of swans, all of which will pass into the hands of King Carlos III.