The 11 that did not win the Ballon d’Or thanks to Messi and CristianoMediotiempo

17.10.2022 06:15:19





There is no doubt that Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have marked the football history forever. Both the Argentine and the Portuguese have generated an impact like few other athletes in their respective disciplines, which has been reflected in the enviable awards that they both have. However, his constant victories in the Golden Ballhave left no “recognize” option very talented players. Here the hypothetical exercise.

The 11 without Ballon d’Or

Taking into account a tactical standing 4-3-3 and the votes of French Football, Manuel Neuer (2014) would be in charge of defending the goal, who has been the last goalkeeper (until now) to be on the podium, behind Messi and CR7. Those who have won the award seven and five times, respectively.

Hierarchy players appear in the defensive back such as Sergio Ramos (2016) and Virgil Van Dijk (2019) in the central, and the Brazilians Dani Alves (2011) and Marcelo Viera (2017) as sides. It should be noted that the Ballon d’Or has followed the trend of “giving a certain priority” to players with an offensive profile, since the last defender to win the award was Fabio Canavaro in 2006.

In midfield there are talents of the stature of Xavi Hernández (2009 and 2011), Andres Iniesta (2010 and 2012)beside Wesley Sneijder and his impressive campaign in 2010. It should be remembered that the only player who has managed to break the dominance of Messi and Cristiano was Luka Modric in 2018leaving CR7 and Antoine Griezmann on the podium.

Finally up front are gunners like Franck Ribéry (2013), Neymar (2015 and 2017) and Antoine Griezmann (2016 and 2018). Remembering that the Golden Ball canceled its edition of 2020but there is no doubt that Robert Lewandowskiwho came second in 2021would have taken that award, interrupting the dominance of Messi and CR7. Karim Benzema is the clear favorite to win the 2022 edition.