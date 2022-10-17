“Thank you for keeping me in your prayers”: Cocolito talks about his health problem

The renowned Salvadoran clown, Cocolito, returned to the operating room again to undergo an operation. His fans have not stopped being aware of his health.

Roberto Alfaro, better known as Cocolito, He has worried his thousands of fans in recent days due to his state of health, and it is that he himself has announced on his social networks that he has had to undergo surgery.

“We continue in the fight. I have faith, that the hands of God will be the ones that will operate on me… this day I return to an operating room even if the day looks gray, in my soul it is full of colors, wishing to return with more strength. Blessings and a thousand thanks for your prayers,” he wrote a day ago on his official page.

Photo: illustrative and non-commercial image

That alerted his fans, who told him that everything would be fine and that they would carry him in their prayers so that he would get better soon.

A couple of hours later, the renowned Salvadoran clown announced that everything had gone very well in the operation, so he was already recovering.

“Everything came out thanks to God, always hand in hand with our creator. And I thank everyone for keeping an eye on my health and for showing me their love, thank you for having me in your prayers, God bless you,” was the message he wrote along with a video where he is seen lying in a hospital bed.

Photo: illustrative and non-commercial image

Previously, he told in his networks that he had undergone surgery on a blocked artery. He was also shown in a photograph with an injured right foot.

“We tell you that the first test of clogged artery surgery has been overcome and we thank God and all these people who have been angels, there is still a long way to go but we are sure that the prayers joined to ours have been heard….God have mercy today all that remains is to save his little finger and/or whatever God says through the process thank you all “, he captured.

