Team Cuba stayed on the field against Korea in the U23 Baseball World Cup – SwingCompleto

By Andy Lans / @DeportesAndy

The Cuban Under 23 National Team took the field this Sunday against South Korea in the Baseball World Cup of the category held in Taiwan, with a final score of 4×0.

Cuba’s first scoring opportunity came in the top of the second inning. Catcher Andrys Pérez hit a fly ball to right field with the bases loaded. However, on the way to home plate, third baseman Yuri Fernández was thrown out.

In the opening of the fourth episode, two consecutive tickets decreed the relief of submarine starter Un-hyun Noh. However, outfielders Dany Oramas and Dairo Montalvo gave up the remaining outs with fly balls to the outfield.

Cristhian Hidalgo from Havana hit his second double of the tournament in the upper part of the fifth act. However, Pedro Revilla grounded out to third, Guillermo Garcia struck out and Yuri Fernandez was the victim of a good catch by the Korean center fielder. Third, fourth and fifth posts left the runner Hidalgo intact.

The Antillean pitcher walked without major complications until the seventh and last inning. Starter Oscar Hernández and reliever Frank Abel Álvarez worked 5.0 innings with just a couple of hits against, five strikeouts and three walks. But the negative note was given by Andy Vargas by allowing a bases-loaded home run by Seung-hwan Song at the time of picking up the bats. The Asian outfielder decreed 4×0 for Cuba’s second defeat in a couple of official presentations.

The representative of the largest island in the Caribbean has games remaining against Mexico, the Netherlands and Australia, since against the latter they sealed the match due to rain on the second day.

Worrying for the Four Letters is the losing streak of Chunichi Dragons prospects Pedro Revilla and Guillermo Garcia. The sluggers called to pull the cart are 0-10 between the two after two games. Against a Korean team that used six pitchers, Cuba went 3-21 for a .143 average.