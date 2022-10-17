Sports

Table of positions of the Opening Tournament 2022: Olimpia did not take advantage of Motagua’s stumble and Real Spain scales

Photo of CodeList CodeList1 min ago
0 0 1 minute read

Tegucigalpa, Honduras.

Olimpia did not take advantage of Motagua’s stumble and wasted a good opportunity to catch up with its staunch rival in the standings of the 2022 Apertura Tournament of the Honduran National League after the dispute on matchday 13.

Pedro Troglio’s team had a great opportunity to reach the top of Ciclón Azul, who lost a bitter draw (2-2) in the Clásico against Marathón at the Yankel Rosenthal stadium.

But the meringues met a great Olancho FC that took the victory of Nacional Chelato Uclés with a solitary goal by Ángel Villatoro, giving Old León the second defeat of the championship.

Olimpia stayed in second place in the standings with 27 points, three behind the leader Motagua (30).

In third place was Real España after beating Victoria at home (1-4) in La Ceiba. The aurinegros reached 21 units, tied with Vida, who equalized (0-0) in their visit to Tocoa against Real Sociedad.

Olancho is on the rise and placed fifth with 20 points, one more than the sixth Marathon. The Victoria was seventh with 15 in her locker.

The UPNFM Wolves added one point and reached 10 in the eighth step after winning a 2-2 tie at the field of Honduras Progreso, which is ninth with nine units.

Real Sociedad remains last with 8 points.

RESULTS DAY 13:

Marathon 2-2 Motagua

Honduras Progress 2-2 UPNFM

Victory 1-4 Royal Spain

Royal Society 0-0 Life

Olympia 0-1 Olancho FC

POSITION TABLE OF THE OPENING TOURNAMENT 2022:

Table of positions of the Opening Tournament 2022: Olimpia did not take advantage of Motagua's stumble and Real Spain scales

Source link

Tags
Photo of CodeList CodeList1 min ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of CodeList

CodeList

Related Articles

How did Honduras do? FIFA reveals the new ranking prior to the start of the Qatar World Cup 2022

1 week ago

Oswaldo Cabrera the salvation of the New York Yankees | baseball 123

3 weeks ago

Mexico time and how to follow Checo PérezMediotiempo

1 week ago

the board has already spoken with another coach who is not Ricardo Ferretti

2 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright 2022 Code List, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button