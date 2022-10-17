Sports

Summary of the match AZ vs Feyenoord (1-3). GOALSHalftime

Photo of CodeList CodeList34 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read

Mexico City /

In a match corresponding to Matchday 10 of the eredivisiethe Feyenoord had one real litmus test: he visited AZ Alkmaar, team that so far he was the only leader and undefeated. In a key duel in the fight for the tournament and qualification for the European Cups, Santiago Gimenez was headline. His team won 3-1 after coming down on the scoreboard.

The rival, through Jens Odgarard, took the lead 26 minutes into the first half. The joy, however, was short-lived, since Santi managed to reach equality. He received the ball in full attack position, He got into the area and caused a very clear penalty which was instantly beeped by Danny Makkeliethe hissing Orkun Kokcu took the ball to collect the maximum penalty and made it effective with the 1-1.

Already in the plugin, Sebastian Szymanski scored a real goal for give Feyenoord 1-2 and start tilting the story. The Cruz Azul youth squad completed a good game And till He was close to being awarded a new penalty thanks to another stacked in speed, but this time the referee did not whistle anything.

At 76′, he was replaced by Daniel and applauded by the hundreds of fans who came to the AFAS Stadium. The Brazilian, precisely, He was in charge of liquidating the match by scoring the 1-3.

With this result, the Feyenoord Rotterdam arrives at 23 points and remains as sub-leader in the standingsjust behind PSV Eindhoven (24). A-Z Alkmaar now he is third with 23 units (with worse goal difference) and Ajax He is 22, although he has not played yet.

Source link

Tags
Photo of CodeList CodeList34 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of CodeList

CodeList

Related Articles

Golden State Warriors confirm Draymond Green’s return date after suspension for hitting Jordan Poole

4 days ago

Julio Urías would get his first millionaire salary

5 days ago

Latin live, Peru vs. Mexico 2022 via Latin Frequency Channel 2 free on the Internet: how to watch today’s friendly match friendly | VIDEO | SPORT-TOTAL

3 weeks ago

Julio Urías, the Mexican star who stood out in Los Angeles with Mexico on his skin

3 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright 2022 Code List, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button