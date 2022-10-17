Summary of the match AZ vs Feyenoord (1-3). GOALSHalftime

Midtime Editorial

In a match corresponding to Matchday 10 of the eredivisiethe Feyenoord had one real litmus test: he visited AZ Alkmaar, team that so far he was the only leader and undefeated. In a key duel in the fight for the tournament and qualification for the European Cups, Santiago Gimenez was headline. His team won 3-1 after coming down on the scoreboard.

The rival, through Jens Odgarard, took the lead 26 minutes into the first half. The joy, however, was short-lived, since Santi managed to reach equality. He received the ball in full attack position, He got into the area and caused a very clear penalty which was instantly beeped by Danny Makkeliethe hissing Orkun Kokcu took the ball to collect the maximum penalty and made it effective with the 1-1.

Already in the plugin, Sebastian Szymanski scored a real goal for give Feyenoord 1-2 and start tilting the story. The Cruz Azul youth squad completed a good game And till He was close to being awarded a new penalty thanks to another stacked in speed, but this time the referee did not whistle anything.

At 76′, he was replaced by Daniel and applauded by the hundreds of fans who came to the AFAS Stadium. The Brazilian, precisely, He was in charge of liquidating the match by scoring the 1-3.

With this result, the Feyenoord Rotterdam arrives at 23 points and remains as sub-leader in the standingsjust behind PSV Eindhoven (24). A-Z Alkmaar now he is third with 23 units (with worse goal difference) and Ajax He is 22, although he has not played yet.

