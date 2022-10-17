Summary of the game LA Galaxy vs Nashville SC (1-0)Half time

Midtime Editorial

Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson. / 15.10.2022 16:15:35





The Galaxy of Los Angeles reported the Nashville 1-0with a goal from the Mexican, Julian Araujoso it’s already in the Western Conference Semifinal in the MLS Playoffs.

It was an afternoon of good and bad news for Mexicans, because although Araujo I note; a Javier Hernandezwho was also the owner, they disallowed a goal precisely because of a fault of his compatriot.

This is the first time that CH14 it’s your turn to play MLS Playoffs, because since his arrival he had not entered this phase. The duel was lively and from the first minutes there were scoring actions. At minute 7, the box of the Galaxy failed to startthe ball took it, Teal Bunbury he shot and caught him Jonathan Bond.

Chicharito responded and at 15′ he had the first with a cross from Araujo and his compatriot defined badly and sent it to one side. At 40′, Hernandez was conjugated with Riqui Puig and the Spaniard ended up shooting at the goalkeeper’s hands Nashville, Joe Willis.

Already in the second half, at 50′, Hernandez scored the 1-0 with a shot at the near post from a pass from Riqui Puignevertheless, the play was annulled via VARbecause before, at the beginning, Araujo committed a foul.

nine minutes later, Araujo made it 1-0. It was a good move from the right Samuel Grandsirewho threw the center and appeared at the far post Araujo to score the first of the duel with a header.

Without a doubt, the celebration was great, and that Araujo before he took the annotation from the Los Angeles team before the Nashville. Puig he looked for his goal and at 77′ he made a shot that again saved him, Willis. It was a great drive by the Spaniard and they ended up deflecting him at a corner kick.

Hernandez left the pitch 87′ what for Dejan Joveljic I will play for a few minutes. In the end the marker did not move; the Galaxy is in the next round where they will face the LAFC of Carlos candle in the Traffic Classic.

