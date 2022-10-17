Shakira chases Piqué and her logo would be on a Barcelona jersey

Shakira at the “Elvis” movie screening during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 25, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic)

MEXICO CITY, October 16 (EL UNIVERSAL).- One of the most notorious scandals in the world of football is that of the separation between Gerard Hammered and Shakira due to the infidelity that the soccer player had, who would now “pay his karma” with an announcement that he could have the Barcelona uniform.

And it is that the Catalan team played the Classic against Real Madrid, which they lost by a score of 3-1, with a new logo on their jersey that belongs to rapper Drake for reaching 50 million views on Spotify, brand sponsor of the club.

The music brand has a campaign in which they recognize and pay tribute to artists who meet a record with their platformand the name of Shakira could become the new adornment of the blaugrana shirt and that would put Piqué and his new partner in a very uncomfortable situation.

Since the Colombian singer has become one of the most listened to on the platformEven a few weeks ago, his hit “Hips don’t lie” reached a billion views, for which he was recognized for what he had achieved.

According to Moisés Llorens, a reporter for ESPN, the probability that the Shakira logo appears on the Barca uniform is very highas they prepare a special uniform, like the one they wore against Real Madrid, for their next match.

