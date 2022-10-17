Sarah Ferguson Posts First Photos of Queen Elizabeth’s Corgis Since Her Death

UK corgis march to Buckingham to bid farewell to Elizabeth II 0:46

(CNN) — The queen’s beloved corgis appear to be in good hands with the Duchess of York.

Sarah Ferguson has shared the first photos of Queen Elizabeth II’s famous dogs since her former mother-in-law’s funeral in September.

The queen was passionate about the corgi breed throughout her life and owned dozens of dogs. She was often photographed with one or more of her corgis sitting at her feet or trailing behind her. At the time of her death, she owned four dogs, a source previously told CNN: two Pembroke Welsh corgis named Sandy and Muick, a “dorgi” (a dachshund-corgi hybrid) named Candy, and a cocker spaniel. spaniel named Lissy.

On Saturday, Ferguson posted photos to his verified Instagram account that appear to show the two corgis Sandy and Muick.

“The thanks you keep giving,” he wrote.

Corgis, a working breed originally intended to herd cattle, are known for their distinctive short legs and fluffy fur.

After the queen’s death, a source told CNN that the corgis would be living with Ferguson and her ex-husband, Prince Andrew. The couple divorced in 1996 but continue to live at Royal Lodge on the Windsor estate.

Even after the divorce, Ferguson maintained a strong friendship with the queen and the two often walked their dogs together, according to the source.

It is unknown who cares for the queen’s other two dogs, Candy and Lissy.

CNN’s Max Foster contributed to this article.