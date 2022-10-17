Roberts revealed the Dodgers’ mistake against the Padres that ended in the elimination of Urías and company

In the loss of the Los Angeles Dodgers against the San Diego Padres in the 2022 MLB Playoffs, a mistake was made that ended in the elimination of Julio Urías and company. Dave Roberts revealed it!

After a great performance by Tyler Anderson that kept the Padres scoreless for five innings, Chris Martin came on to start the seventh inning with a lead for the dodgers three runs to nil. Tommy Kahnle couldn’t get the job done, had a run scored on him, and left the game with men at first and second base. There were no outs.

Yency Almonte He came to do the epic, but he got two hits and the score was 3-3 between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres. New game! The next player to have the turn at bat was Jake Cronenworth and here came the error that ended in deleting Julius Uriah and company.

“But somehow the sign didn’t get there. I don’t know if I screwed it up. I don’t know if the bank ruined it. Who knows?”, Will Smith, receiver of the Dodgers, confessed about the error that ended in the play that gave the Padres the definitive advantage to end up eliminating the Los Angeles team in the 2022 MLB Postseason Divisional Series.

It turns out and it happens that the sign for Yency Almonte was to throw to first base and thus give Alex Vesia more time to finish preparing in the bullpen. The signal didn’t get through to the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher, who wound up throwing to Jake Cronenworth. The second baseman was put on a count for one ball and zero strikes, Dave Roberts made the pitching change, but the mistake had already been made. Vesia received a two-run hit from the player from San Diego Padres and the elimination of Julio Urías and company had no turning back.

“We missed a shot to buy some time, so Alex Vesia inherited a 1-0 count and I still liked the matchup right there. Cronenworth put a good swing in the pitch 2-2”, said Dave Roberts at a press conference to reveal the error of Los Angeles Dodgers which ended in elimination from the 2022 MLB Playoffs.