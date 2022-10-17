Ricardo Cadena leaves Chivas; club announces the departure of the coach

A new process will take place in the Chivas bank, since Ricardo Cadena is no longer the coach of the rojiblanco teamconfirmed the club itself, which in turn announced that it will be the new sports director – most likely Fernando Hierro – who will choose his successor.

Through a statement, Guadalajara said goodbye to the Mexican strategist in what will be the continuation of the restructuring that takes place in the institution, waiting for news.

“What part of the club project for 2023which includes a new Sports Director and several adjustments at different levels, Club Guadalajara reports that it was determined that Ricardo Cadena and its coaching staff are no longer in charge of directing the First Team,” Chivas announced.

“We appreciate the professionalism and dedication shown during the 6 months who remained in charge of Chivas.

“Once the person in charge of the new project is appointed, and as decisions are made, All the adjustments of both the new DT, such as casualties and reinforcements to outline the template will be announced.with which we will face next year”, it is added.

Bordalás, possible substitute

A Technical option for Chivas is José BordalásSpanish who passed through the benches of Getafe and Valencia.

Cadena was dismissed when Ricardo Peláez left the rojiblanca board, because the director’s intention was to continue with his processwhich could not occur given the multiple changes that are experienced in the organization.

Ricardo Cadena’s numbers

The Mexican leaves Chivas, after finishing the Apertura 2022 eliminated in Repechage by Puebla, and He leaves with a mark of 10 wins, 9 draws and 6 losses in 25 duelsto leave an effectiveness of 52 percent.

He made his debut as interim coach in place of Marcelo Michel Leaño on April 16 against Cruz Azul in a duel corresponding to Day 14 of Clausura 2022.

As an interim, Chivas changed his face, achieving 4 wins in a row in the regular phase of the League; in the Repechage they thrashed the Pumas 4-1 and already in the Quarterfinals ran into atlas, which gave him his first loss after 5 wins and eliminated him 3-2 on aggregate. Total closed that semester with 5 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss.

That’s why, Cadena was ratified as DT of Chivas hoping that in the Apertura 2022 things would remain the same and the cast from Guadalajara took off, but it cost him. He was victorious until Matchday 10 against Necaxa, after adding 6 draws and 2 losses, since the Matchday 9 match against Tigres was pending.

He finished the tournament in 9th place with 5 wins, 7 draws and 5 losseswhich gave him to enter the Repechage and there Puebla eliminated him on penalties.

​