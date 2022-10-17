Police, repressors and ‘artists’ brigades’: the deployment of the MININT to avoid more protests

Several Cubans reported to Radio Televisión Martí that the Ministry of Interior (MININT) has carried out a deployment of police agents, repressors and “artist brigades” in areas where protests have broken out in recent days to prevent these from happening again.

A Cuban named Luis Hernández, who lives in Quivicán, Mayabeque, told the US-based media outlet that in his area of ​​residence police officers are visiting the houses of people who they have manifested one way or another against the government.

“A person approached me and told me they went to his house. They are in the park at night and if there is someone who is sitting there, they approach him and ask him what he does”Hernandez said.

The opposition Kessel Rodríguez, who was recently beaten while participating in a protest, said that also in the Siboney neighborhood, located in San Francisco de Paula, Havana, has observed the constant passage of police patrols and troops from different repressive bodies.

Meanwhile, many supporters of the regime have shared images in the social networks of artistic brigades organized by the MININT in areas such as Pinar del Río and Camagüey.

According to the declarations of the opposition Egberto Escobedo, resident in Camagüey, the Cuban authorities intend with these brigades “defuse tensions and temper protests.”

“I don’t think it’s just for entertainment because in those places where they do that is where there have been protests and they say they are cultural brigades of the MININT (…) as if to smooth things over and perhaps as an example, now that cauldrons are sounding in the building, the music is loud and that is not heard,” he added.

After the protests unleashed on September 29, There would be more than 30 Cubans detained for their participation in these popular demonstrations.

About half of the protests have taken place in Havanawhere most of the 30 arrests recorded by activist groups have also been concentrated.

NGOs have denounced the use of violence by the security forces and pro-government groups and announced that soon some criminal proceedings will begin by direct attestation for those arrestedto whom they warned that he was going to be accused of the alleged crimes of public disorder, contempt and resistance.

These protests, from demonstrations to sit-ins, passing through street closures and cacerolazos, are eminently peaceful, often with entire families walking, in groups that can range from several dozen to a few hundred. The main claim is the resumption of the current, but cries of “Freedom!” and against the government.

Cuts in electricity supply are one of the most sensitive elements of the multifaceted crisis that Cuba is sufferingas well as one of the main reasons behind the protests against the Government of July 11 of last year, the largest in decades.

According to the NGO Cubalex and the group Justicia 11J, After these protests, more than 1,500 arrests have been made and nearly 600 sentences have been handed down.some of up to 30 years in prison.