Piqué: Gemma Iglesias, a friend who introduced Clara Chía Martí after Shakira – International Football – Sports

Gerard Piqué is still in the eye of the hurricane. The Barcelona footballer, who was relegated to the bench in the classic against Real Madrid, cannot get out of the target of the entertainment media due to his mediatic separation from Shakira from Barranquilla.

In the last hours, after it became known that it would be among his plans to have a child with his new partner, the young Clara Chía Martí, the pink press has published details of how the defender would have reached his new relationship.

As they say, the wife of one of his former teammates in Barcelona would have been the ‘first stone’ on the road to a new life.

(You can read: Fan who celebrated a goal showing her breasts appears with a new video: “They vetoed me”).

‘It all started with you’

Photo: Screenshot ‘CHANCE’, @Shakira

According to the Spanish media, the girlfriend of Riqui Puig, a jewel from the Barcelona academy who is now in the United States, would have introduced Piqué to his new girlfriend.

According to what they say, Gemma Iglesias, as the couple of the young midfielder is called, would be Chía Martí’s best friend.

Not in vain, some review that certain Shakira fans have commented on several of her photos with critical messages and in the style of “It all started with you”.

(You can read: Controversy by soccer player from Santa Fe who lowered his shorts in the middle of the game).

More news

SPORTS