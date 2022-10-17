PHOTO: From the beach, Anette Michel remembers her youth with an impact white bikini

One of the actresses who had the most impact on Mexican television has undoubtedly been Annette Michel, because her professionalism and beauty immediately conquered the masses. But her career did not start late, because from the beginning she knew that she wanted to capture the public’s attention through her greatest passion: modeling. That is how, at the age of 14, she got on the ship that took her in many directions that she did not expect.

Being an all star it is natural that you are familiar with the social networkswhere it is very active. It’s right on Instagram where she shares pieces of her professional and personal life and now she did not hesitate to share a couple of photos of her from when she was in the prime of her youth. Although she has always looked spectacular, she highlights that look that has always impacted her followers.

In the main snapshot, you can also see the driver sitting on her long and shapely legs. It should be noted that she showed off her body because she was on one of the paradisiacal beaches of Mexico, which could be part of a session for a magazine of those years. At that time, Anette Michel used a flirtatious white bikini that looked great on her and to date it is still a success.

Anette Michel looks spectacular in a bikini and everyone agreed on it (Photo: IG @cristian_85_b)

The truth behind the photo of Anette Michel

Although full of joy and nostalgia to look at a great artist as she is Annette Michel In photographs of her youth, she had the intention of showing off and extolling the work of a friend with whom she had the pleasure of working: Christian Besson. Unfortunately, the message she posted about her denotes a certain sadness for her and everyone who knew the professional from the photographic camera:

“Very recently we lost @cristian_85_b a photographer, friend and genius of the Light!! Through your work you will always be here!!

Until always,” wrote the native of Guadalajara, Jalisco. As expected, her followers immediately manifested themselves with messages full of praise and also condolences for her and the relatives of Christian.

“What a great memory of that great friend @cristian_85_b, a great job, very nice, what beautiful photos, I loved it very much and I am very sorry, that great wonderful human being, a great photographer”, “Best Blessings. For a Successful Woman: you are beautiful inside and out outside” and “You look beautiful friend. I’m sorry for Christian”, were some of the messages that were written to her in her space.

(Photo: IG @pavelantofoto)

