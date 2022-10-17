Pachuca fan throws himself into the awning of the benches after victoryHalftime

Midtime Editorial

He walks semifinals of the tournament Opening 2022 by the whole of Club Pachuca caused a furor in the facilities of the Hidalgo Stadium. So much so that even one of his fans decided to launch himself into the awning of the local bank, itself that burst under the weight and the fanatic went through the ceiling.

Fan breaks awning of Hidálgo Stadium

Through a video spread in social networks it was made known to the fan that, everything seems to indicate, He would have thrown himself into the awning of one of the benches in the Tuzos stadium. However, fans have said on social networks that they also “someone could have pushed it.”

Fortunately, There were no serious injuries, neither the fan, nor any of the players. Subsequently, the safety equipment of the stadium helped the fan back up into the stands, while the same fans also supported him to rejoin.

The Tuzos from Pachuca managed to reach semifinals for the second consecutive tournament. Those led by William Almada they surpassed the UANL Tigers thanks to the goals of Victor “Pocho” Guzmán and Javier Eduardo “Chofis” López. Guido Pizarro he scored the goal for the felines.

The Club Pachuca will be measured against Monterey Striped led by Victor Manuel Vucetich who surpassed Cruz Azul in the Quarterfinals. The first leg will be on Wednesday, October 19 at 9:09 p.m. and the second leg will be on Saturday, October 22 at 9:06 p.m.