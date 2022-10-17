nominees, what time is it and how to watch live

The 5 highest paid footballers in the world, according to Forbes 1:30

(CNN Spanish) — The 66th edition of the Ballon d’Or, a prize awarded by the magazine French Footballwill take place this Monday, October 17, and the world of football is already revving up.

Without a doubt, the 2022 Ballon d’Or will be an atypical award, as it is the first time in 17 years that Lionel Messi (the top winner in the history of this award and the winner of 2021) is out of the fight for this prize.

On the other hand, of the candidates for this year’s award, perhaps the one with the most chances of winning it is Karim Benzema, who was recently chosen as UEFA’s best player of the year and who was crucial for Real Madrid to win their Champions League League 14 and LaLiga last season.

Karim Benzema: next Ballon d’Or? 0:39

Who will be the winner? Next, we give you all the details of the prize so that you can prepare yourself.

When is the Ballon d’Or 2022?

It will take place on Monday, October 17 at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris.

What time is it and how to watch live?

The ceremony will start at 4:30 pm (Paris time) or 10:30 am (Miami time).

The award will be broadcast on the newspaper’s website L’Equipe, in the section called “la chaine” (“the channel” in Spanish). Remember that in some regions of the world the video on that page is not played, so we recommend downloading a VPN that has a connection point from France.

The start in other countries would be at the following times:

Spain – 4:30 p.m.

Mexico – 9:30 a.m.

Argentina – 11:30 a.m.

Colombia – 9:30 a.m.

Uruguay – 11:30 a.m.

Chile – 11:30 a.m.

Peru – 9:30 a.m.

Ecuador – 9:30 a.m.

⚽️🌕 The Ballon d’Or ceremony, on Monday October 17 at the chaine L’Équipe#ballondor pic.twitter.com/Qmr9DptcyD — the chaine L’Equipe (@lachainelequipe) October 4, 2022

All the nominees for the Ballon d’Or 2022

They are the 30 nominees for this year’s Ballon d’Or:

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool, England) Karim Benzema (Real Madrid, France) Joao Cancelo (Manchester City, Portugal) Casemiro (Manchester United, Brazil) Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid, Belgium) Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United, Portugal) Kevin DeBruyne (Manchester City, Belgium) Luis Diaz (Liverpool, Colombia) Fabinho (Liverpool, Brazil) Phil Foden (Manchester City, England) Erling Haaland (Manchester City, Norway) Sébastien Haller (Borussia Dortmund, Ivory Coast) Harry Kane (Tottenham, England) Joshua Kimmich (Bayern, Germany) Rafael Leão (Milan, Portugal) Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona, ​​Poland) Riyadh Mahrez (Manchester City, Algeria) Mike Maignan (Milan, France) Sadio Mane (Bayern, Senegal) Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain, France) Luka Modric (Real Madrid, Croatia) Christopher Nkunku (Leipzig, France) Darwin Nunez (Liverpool, Uruguay) Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid, Germany) Mohamed Salah (Liverpool, Egypt) Bernardo Silva (Manchester City, Portugal) Heung-Min Son (Tottenham, South Korea) Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool, The Netherlands) Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid, Brazil) Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus, Serbia)

All the nominees for the Women’s Ballon d’Or

The Ballon d’Or has been awarded since 1956. In 2018, the award inaugurated its women’s category, with Norwegian star Ada Hegerberg winning in that first edition.

In 2019, the award was won by the American Megan Rapinoe; meanwhile, in 2020 there was no prize and in 2021 the Spanish Alexia Putellas took it home.

Now, for the 2022 award, Putellas could repeat as the winner, since she is on the list of 20 nominees. Here is the full list of candidates.