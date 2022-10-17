Nobody expected it. Niurka Marcos’ daughter closes Andrea Legarreta’s mouth with a white glove

Andrea Legarreta and Romina Marcos

October 17, 2022 08:44 a.m.

The actress and presenter Andrea Legarreta is one of the most beloved of the Hoy de Televisa program. And she recently faced criticism and the forceful response of Niurka Marcos’s daughter, for her comments on another woman’s body.

It turns out that Romina Marcos, Niurka’s daughter, participates in “The Stars Dance in Today” and Andrea Legarreta is part of the jury, they even call her the “Candy Judge” and as a judge she told Romina that she should lose weight so they can “do the choreography better.”

And the response to the press was immediate, and unlike Niurka, Romina did it in her style, without attacking the presenter of Hoy, she said that she no longer cares about comments about her weight or her body, since She had suffered from dysmorphia, so that topic caused her a lot of stress: “When I lost a lot of weight I was traumatized, it was a process in which I learned a lot” and explained that she does not want to go through that again.

Romina Marcos is not her mother

This is how the 27-year-old said it, when she stated that she does not like being compared to her mother and less so with the physique that the remembered vedette has: “I see my mother as just another human being, I admire her a lot, but I think those comparisons come from outside, outside they tell me a lot. For me it’s don’t compare me, I’m not my mom.