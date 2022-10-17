“My whole family lives in the United States”

2022-10-17

Just turned 17, the young man Angel Villatoro left his mark on Sunday at the National Stadium by scoring the goal that led to the bump of the promoted Olancho colts in the visit against Olimpia (0-1) by the date 13 of the Opening 2022. The Pampero striker scored the only goal of the game in the 27th minute by taking advantage of a mistake by the center-back John Paul Montes and the Brazilian side Gabriel Araujo inside the small area. Angel He was attentive to take advantage of the loose ball and push the ball towards the back of the net. “It’s fantastic, my first goal in the National League and for the biggest team,” said the 1.90-meter-tall kid in the middle of MiPasión.HN as he left the stadium in Tegucigalpa. He is the only Under-20 player to have played minutes at Los Potros so far in the tournament.

Villatoro, originally from Aldea San Francisco de Becerra, near Juticalpa, Olancho, started for the first time in the First Division where he had previously played five games, playing 78 minutes in total. With the 72 that he added against Olympiaalready has 150′. “They have always given me the opportunity since I was in the Second Division. Since they told me that I would start against Olimpia, the coaching staff and my teammates – Omar Elvir, Mario Martínez, Christian Altamirano – have been supporting me. It was on my mind to score. Last time I had a goal disallowed against Vida, that gave me more inspiration. My teammates tell me to put more into it, that I should play not because I’m a U-20, but because I have quality”, he assured. Angel.

The Olancho striker revealed that his entire family lives in Dallas, Texas. He stayed in Honduras living alone with his grandmother Vilma, who unfortunately recently passed away. “My family always wanted to take me to the United States, but when they gave me the opportunity in Primera I told them that they should get ahead there, because they are there to give me a better future. They are the ones who support me the most in everything”, he commented. Villatoro.