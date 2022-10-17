Moving to the BSN: Ozuna buys the Brujos de Guayama and turns them into the Manatee Bears

The National Superior Basketball (BSN) approved the sale of the equipment of the Wizards of Guayama to the urban music performer Ozuna.

The team will be transferred to Manatí and will be known as the Bears.. This would leave the league with 12 teams, the same as last season. The team will play at home at the Juan Aubín Cruz Coliseum “Bincito”, in Manatí.

This town has not had a team in the BSN since 2017, when they played under the name of the Atenienses.

“Being in charge of a Puerto Rico National Superior Basketball franchise has been one of my greatest dreams, for which we have been working for some time. I feel a lot of passion for this sport and being able to be part of this family fills me with great pride. Thanks to the BSN for opening the doors for me and to everyone who has made this possible. See you next season at the Los Osos house in Manatí,” Ozuna said in written statements.

The negotiations between Juan Carlos Ozuna Rosado – real name of the exponent – and the now former Guayamé representative Rafael Rodríguez began last week. Ozuna was present at the meeting of the governing board of the BSN last Thursday, but in the conclave the interest in the sale of the Brujos was not mentioned. Yes, there was talk about the entry of Manatí as an expansion or acquisition franchise.

“It is with great enthusiasm that we welcome Ozuna to the BSN family. The commitment shown throughout this entire process gives us confidence in what will be the management of it in charge of the new Manatee Bears. I take this opportunity to thank Rafael Rodríguez for his commitment to the league and the Brujos de Guayama franchise, which he led for the last 10 years”, said the president of the BSN, Ricardo Dalmau.

Ozuna joins other urban artists who have invested in the BSN in recent years. Bad Bunny is the current co-manager of the Cangrejeros de Santurce, while Anuel AA was also co-manager of the Capitanes de Arecibo until his recent breakup with his manager Frabián Eli.

The sale was completed in the morning hours today. the spokesman was the first to report the transaction.

This newspaper also learned that Iván Ríos is the main candidate to serve as leader of Manatí. Ríos directed the Cangrejeros de Santurce last season and the expectation is that he will not return for the 2023 season.

The 2023 season will start on March 22.