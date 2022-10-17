MLB Playoffs Oswaldo Cabrera Yankees hits first hit and HR

The Game 3 of the American League Division Series (ALDS) has meant the awakening of pieces of the New York Yankees. One of them is Oswaldo Cabrera, who hit a home run (HR) in the key game against the Cleveland Guardians. The super rookie of the ‘Mulos’ had also hit his first hit in this instance of Playoffs of Major League Baseball (MLB).

Oswaldo Cabrera would be becoming a factor in Game 3 of the ALDS between the New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians as he has hit hits that have made a difference on the board.

The ‘Mulos’ rookie hit his first hit in the 2022 MLB Playoffs in the third inning. This was a double that later translated into a run in favor of his team as Aaron Judge drove in it with a home run.

Two innings later, in the fifth, the Venezuelan hit the wall all over right field to break the tie and put the Bronx ahead 4 runs to 2 over the Guardians, who are playing at home.

Oswaldo Cabrera earned a spot on the New York Yankees roster and star lineup in the Playoffs thanks to what he showed in the regular role of the 2022 Major League Baseball (MLB) Season.