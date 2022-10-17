minute by minute of the 2022 Ballon d’Or gala

We present the highlights of the ceremony in which the best of football is awarded

This Monday the delivery of the Ballon d’Or 2022 that grants French Footballin which Karim Benzema is the main favorite for the prize, Alexia Putellas won again in the women’s category, Gavi was confirmed as the winner of the Kopa trophy for the best young player and Thibaut Courtois he took the Yashin trophy as the best goalkeeper. You can enjoy the broadcast through ESPN and Star+.

Since in 1998 Zinedine Zidane embraced the Golden Ballno other Frenchman had had the honor to do so. Karim Benzema He is the main favorite to take over from his mentor at Real Madrid at the ceremony that takes place in Paris this Monday.

In the first year in three decades in which the Argentine Lionel Messi is not among the candidates, Benzema He is willing to become the second player to win the award since the hegemony shared between the “Flea” and the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo began in 2008. Only his Croatian teammate Luka Modric, winner in 2018, has been able to break it so far.

The 34-year-old madridista attacker had an extraordinary season at his club, architect of the Spanish league and the UEFA Champions League, without a doubt the most outstanding man of the most successful club, enough credentials for no one to appear in a position to overshadow him .

His numbers make 2022 one of those editions lacking in suspense and that the ceremony has some formality to make something that everyone already takes for granted a reality: 42 goals in 44 games, top scorer in the UEFA Champions League with 15 conquests, underpin a candidacy without cracks.

Benzema is the favorite for the 2022 Ballon d’Or. @francefootball

Check the positions of the Ballon d’Or 2022:

25: Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Mike Maignan (AC Milan), Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea), João Cancelo (Manchester City), Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) and Darwin Núñez (Benfica).

22: Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) and Phil Foden (Manchester City)

21: Harry Kane (Tottenham)

20: Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United)

17: Casemiro (Real Madrid), Luis Díaz (Porto and Liverpool) and Dusan Vlahovic (Fiorentina and Juventus)

16: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

14: Rafael Leo (AC Milan) and Fabinho (Liverpool)

13: Sebastien Haller (Ajax)

12: Riyadh Mahrez (Manchester City)

11: Heung-Min Son (Tottenham)

KOPA TROPHY: Gavi (Barcelona)

10: Erling Haland (Manchester City)

9: Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

8: Vinicius Jr. (Real Madrid)

SÓCRATES TROPHY: Sadio Mané (Liverpool/ now in Bayern)

WOMEN’S GOLDEN BALL: Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)

GERD MULLER TROPHY: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern/ now in Barcelona)

7: Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)

6: Kylian Mbappe (PSG)

5: Mohammed Salah (Liverpool)

YASHIN TROPHY: Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)

Follow the best of the gala:

Sébastien Haller is with us to give the 2022 Yachine Trophy 🥰 #ballondor #tropheeyachine pic.twitter.com/K583XAzaVh — Ballon d’Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022

Robert Lewandowski wins the Gerd Muller Award! Here is his speech on stage 👀#trophéeGerdMuller #ballondor pic.twitter.com/fncWH9sZfR — Ballon d’Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022

The speech of Alexia Putellas, the back-to-back Women’s Ballon d’Or winner 💬#ballondor pic.twitter.com/o11kze5yoZ — Ballon d’Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022

Chevtchenko got a message for all of us… 🇺🇦💛#ballondor pic.twitter.com/kfKFZ6VRjQ — Ballon d’Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022

Let’s get the ceremony started! Here are the trophies 👀#ballondor pic.twitter.com/h9KEN8uOxQ — Ballon d’Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022

💫 From Tik Tok to the Ballon d’Or….. 👏 Iran ‘Receba’ Ferreira fulfills his dreams by being the guest of honor at the France Football gala.#BallonDor pic.twitter.com/5ThfwPjCnz — ESPN.com.mx (@ESPNmx) October 17, 2022

.@KMbappe has arrived at the Theater of Chatelet with his dad 👀#ballondor pic.twitter.com/L0WwpOGGvn — Ballon d’Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022

💬 Zinédine Zidane : « If Karim Benzema wins the Ballon d’Or, it’s well deserved »#ballondor pic.twitter.com/8GUsM2xMxP — Ballon d’Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022

😥 The end of an era….. After 16 years, neither Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo will be in the Top 3 of the Ballon d’Or.#BallonDor pic.twitter.com/EoCPIY7sz8 — ESPN.com.mx (@ESPNmx) October 17, 2022