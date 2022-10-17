Meet the five cheapest cars in the US this 2022

The automotive market does not stop in the United States, despite inflation and the recessionary environment. Here we will talk about cars that can be had for less than 20,000 dollars, which makes them the cheapest on the market.

There are still cheap vehicles and different options of makes and models in the automotive market. If you are thinking of buying a car, take note of these values.

5-Kia Rio LX 2022

It sells from $16,450, it also has a 1.6-liter naturally aspirated engine, 120 hp, 112 lb-ft of torque and IVT continuously variable transmission.

4-Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ES 2022

Coming from Thailand, the 2022 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ES starts at $15,645. It has a 1.2-liter naturally aspirated three-cylinder engine and an output of 76 hp, 74 lb-ft of torque. Its transmission is a 5-speed manual.

3- Nissan Versa S 2022

The 2022 Nissan Versa S starts at $15,580, has a 1.6-liter naturally aspirated engine, a 5-speed manual transmission and is rated at 122 hp, 114 lb-ft of torque.

2-Mitsubishi Mirage ES 2022

The 2022 Mitsubishi Mirage ES starts at $14,465 and also comes from Thailand. It has a 1.2-liter naturally aspirated three-cylinder engine and an output of 76 hp, 74 lb-ft of torque with a 5-speed manual transmission.

1-2022 Chevrolet Spark LS

The 2022 Chevrolet Spark LS is the cheapest car on the market in the United States. It sells from $13,600 and comes from South Korea. It has a naturally aspirated 14-liter engine and an output of 98 hp, 94 lb-ft of torque with a 5-speed manual transmission.