Meet Barry Mannakee, a bodyguard who FELL in LOVE with Lady Di and with whom he planned to RUN AWAY

Although it must have been a fairy tale marriage king charles iii and the Princess Diana, the reality is that it was quite the opposite, because over the years he was in the midst of controversies and speculations, mainly due to infidelities; One of the most striking stories has been related to Barry Mannakeea bodyguard of British royalty who fell in love with Lady Di and with whom planned to elope.

Over the years it is speculated that the marriage of the king charles iii Y Ladi Di went through several crises, and one of the most controversial is that the true love of the Princess Diana was an employee who worked with her and was in charge of her security, it is about Barry Mannakee. However, the romance was discovered and the lover he was fired, but months later he had a terrible outcome.

According to various documentary research on the life of Lady Diwhen she was between 24 or 25 years old, and had recently married the king charles iiishe fell deeply in love with someone who worked as her bodyguard. Although the man was married and had already formed a family, with the passage of time, the love between the Princess Diana and her employee became more intense to the point that she planned to elope with him as they were both willing to start a new life together.

However, shortly after he was planning to elope, his plan was discovered, so the bodyguard of the Princess Diana He was fired. Although it seemed that this dramatic situation had come to an end, a tragedy was yet to come, since Barry Mannakee He died eight months later when he was in an accident crashing into a car while riding his motorcycle.

Following this, conspiracy theories have emerged that what in reality, Barry Mannakee was murdered by British royalty. Presumably, the Princess Diana would have confessed in a documentary that she knew that the death of her ex bodyguard she was provoked and the one who told her was her own husband, the king charles iii. “It was the biggest blow of my life. I never should have played with fire, but I did, and I got burned.”allegedly revealed Lady Di.