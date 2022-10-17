Meet ALL the LOVING couples that Doctor Polo had from ‘Case Closed’

For nearly two decades, Case closed it became one of the most watched programs in all of Latin America; thanks to this production Doctor Polo He was placed as one of the most important figures on television. However, in all these years Ana María kept her personal life very private, despite that some loving couples that He had The lawyer.

Unlike other personalities, the Doctor Polo She has always known how to keep her sentimental life far away from the media, which is why there have always been several rumors about the loving couples that have been part of your life. But, she has been the same driver of Case closed the one that has released some details such as having a son.

According to some media, loving couples that He had the Doctor Polo in his entire life there are three, these are the most important since they have marked important moments in his life and professional development, especially to stand out in Case closed. It is known that her first love was at the age of 19, with whom he married, but this did not work since they were very young.

It took several years for the Doctor Polo taste the honeys of love again, this time her heart was pierced when she was 42 years old, at this age she remarried, and it is said that the relationship lasted seven years, it was also the couple who accompanied her during her fight against the cancer. of these two sentimental couples that He had the co-director of Case closed their names are not known.

one of his sentimental couples The most notorious and the most controversial was Marlene Key, a relationship that they say lasted more than 20 years, however, this did not end well since Marlen filed a lawsuit against the driver of Case closed. The ex-girlfriend of Doctor Polo She demanded an equal division of The Key to Polo Enterprises, so the doctor ended up giving in and after that she cut off all relationship with Marlene.