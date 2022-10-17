Entertainment

Meet ALL the LOVING couples that Doctor Polo had from ‘Case Closed’

Photo of CodeList CodeList2 mins ago
0 0 2 minutes read

For nearly two decades, Case closed it became one of the most watched programs in all of Latin America; thanks to this production Doctor Polo He was placed as one of the most important figures on television. However, in all these years Ana María kept her personal life very private, despite that some loving couples that He had The lawyer.

Unlike other personalities, the Doctor Polo She has always known how to keep her sentimental life far away from the media, which is why there have always been several rumors about the loving couples that have been part of your life. But, she has been the same driver of Case closed the one that has released some details such as having a son.

Source link

Tags
Photo of CodeList CodeList2 mins ago
0 0 2 minutes read
Photo of CodeList

CodeList

Related Articles

The emotional farewell of Andrés García at the funeral of Vicente Fernández

2 weeks ago

It was the great love of Eduardo Capetillo but the tragedy marked his end

2 weeks ago

Adamari López sends an accurate message after Toni and Evelyn’s wedding rumors

3 days ago

He cheated on Erika Buenfil, played with more than one heart and went unnoticed into oblivion

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright 2022 Code List, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button