LIVE Alianza Lima vs. Santiago Morning: follows transmission of Women’s Copa Libertadores via DirecTV ONLINE, Facebook Watch and Pluto TV by date 2 of Group D | Lineups | VIDEO | FOOTBALL-PERUVIAN

Alliance Lima vs. Santiago Morning are measured LIVE and DIRECT within the framework of date 2 of Group D of the Women’s Libertadores Cup 2022. Those led by Samir Mendoza will seek their first victory in the continental competition after drawing in their first match against Deportivo Lara, but they are aware that they will face a difficult rival. Know the schedules and TV channels of this great match for Depor.

Alliance Lima vs. Santiago Morning: line-ups

Lima Alliance: Maryory Sánchez, Yulieth Rivas, Gianella Romero, Neidy Romero, Paola García, Yoselin Miranda, Sandra Arevalo, Yirleidis Quejada, Sara Córdoba, Heidi Padilla and Estefania Cartagena.

Santiago Morning: Luz Tapia, Bárbara Muñoz, Sofia Hartard, María Julio, Yenny Acuña, Daniela Pardo, Su Helen Galaz, Kena Romero, Valentina Navarrete, Fabiana Vallejos and Ambar Soruco.

Alliance Lima vs. Santiago Morning: follow the incidents

Alliance Lima vs. Santiago Morning: the previous one

The national cast made its debut in the tournament drawing 1-1 against Deportivo Lara, a result that leaves the Blue and Whites in second place in the table. For this reason, a victory against the Chilean squad will be vital to reach the last date of the group stage with options.

Alliance Lima vs. Santiago Morning It is scheduled for this Monday, October 17 from 5:15 pm (Peruvian time). DirecTV Sports, Pluto TV and Facebook Watch will broadcast this commitment. DirecTV GO also makes this commitment available to you, if you prefer to follow it from your mobile.

In addition to this, Depor offers you extensive coverage of the match, as is customary, in which it will put at your disposal all the details of the previous match, the minute by minute and the post match, with the statements of the protagonists of the match.

For its part, Santiago Morning did not have the desired start in the current edition of the Copa Libertadores Femenina 2022. On the first date, the Chilean team fell by the slightest difference against América de Cali, complicating its options to advance to the next round of the continental contest.

It should be noted that, in the 2021 edition, Alianza Lima reached the quarterfinals after finishing in second place in Group C. Although the Blue and Whites did not make it to the semifinals, they played a great game against Corinthians that won the victory by 3-1 and in the end he was crowned champion of the continental competition.

