Lis Vega: 3 modern bikinis that crown her as queen of the beach

Lisa Vega She conquers social networks with her beauty and style, as she has shown when she shares photos on modern bikiniswith whom is crowned queen of the beachWell, in addition to highlighting her curvaceous silhouette, the actress and singer teaches fashion classes with her outfits, and to confirm it, we leave you three looks of the beautiful Cuban that are perfect for stealing looks anywhere.

Also a composer, she was born in Havana, Cuba, and began her career in Mexico as a model, but gained popularity by starring in the video home “My truth”, by producer Juan Osorio, in which she gave life to the controversy vedette niurka marcosand from that moment she stood out for her beauty and also for her spectacular figure that led her to star in various covers for magazines such as Playboy.

Lis Vega is crowned bikini queen

Vegawho is a few days away from turning 45, is very active in her networks, and constantly captivates her millions of followers with the photographs she publishes, in which she shines modeling flirty two-piece swimsuits with which she shows her side more sensual and risky, confirming that she is one of the famous who is not afraid to show her curves, since the pieces are usually small.

She gives fashion classes with her beach looks. Photo: IG @lisvegaoficial

just a week ago lys caused a furor among his 1.9 million followers in Instagramsharing a series of images in which he was seen posing from the beaches of Miami, Florida, in the United States, showing off his beauty to the fullest with a bikini that combines the trend of multiple colors and print Animal Printset with which he received hundreds of flattering comments.

“Beautiful woman”, “Beautiful”, “Goddess”, “Divine” and “Precious”, are just some of the comments that the beautiful actress receives when she shares photos on beach outfits crowning herself as one of the public’s favorite artists, and as queen of style, since Vega He is not afraid to try different designs, from the classic ones in colors like black or white, to the funniest prints, perfect for a day at the sea or in the pool.

Lis conquers the networks with her beauty. Photo: IG @lisvegaoficial

Liseska Vega Gálvez, real name of the singer and actress, confirms with her beach looks that women over 40 can show off a spectacular figure and show off daring two-piece swimsuits, like the ones she reveals from her official Instagram or Facebook accounts. where he publishes snapshots with which he exudes sensuality, imposing fashion by showing outfits that are perfect to shine.

The 44-year-old native of Cuba, who has participated in soap operas such as “Against wind and tide”, “Storm in paradise”, “Amorcito corazón” and “Santa Diabla”, and who was recently seen showing her best steps in “The stars dance in Today”, has managed to earn a place on social networks for their way of dressing, especially when it comes to their bikini looks or swimsuit with which is crowned as the queen.

The beautiful Cuban boasts a great body. Photo: IG @lisvegaoficial

