Kris Jenner and Drake together? Kanye West praises the rapper for sleeping with his ex-mother-in-law

Through a chaotic appearance of just over three hours on the podcast ‘Drink Champs‘, Kanye West revealed that Drake had sexual relations with his ex-mother-in-law and the leader of the clan Kardashian – Jenner: Kris Jenner.

Throughout the conversation, Ye praised his enemy, Drake, as “the best rapper of all time”, not without after reveal the affair he had with the 66-year-old businesswoman.

“Drake is the best rapper in history and I’m not going to apologize for it,” said West, who was later questioned by the host of the podcast about an accusation he had made on social media about Drizzy having sex with Kris Jenner.

“Did you say he had sex with your baby’s mom’s mom? What does that mean?” asks NORE, to which Kanye replies: “You know what it means. Oh, Corey knows what that means.” Referring to Corey Gamble, Jenner’s partner for eight years.

Next, the rapper statement:

Did Kris Jenner and Drake have a relationship?

Rumors of an alleged relationship between Kris and Drake go back to 2013, when the rapper performed at Kylie Jenner’s 16th birthday party, reason why he had to meet with Kris on several occasions.

Subsequently, The socialite was caught at the launch party for one of Drake’s albums, where they were photographed together, fueling rumors of an alleged romance. However, the interpreter of ‘Hotline BlingHe denied these rumours, noting that he was just a good friend of the family.

“I’m just a friend. I really like Kylie Jenner a lot. I like Kendall Jenner. They are all very friendly. Khloé is very nice. And obviously, you know, the queen of everything, Kris Jenner, is my favorite. She is the boss. In fact, she’s in town tonight, I was trying to convince her to come”, expressed the rapper at the time.