Karim Benzema, the Ballon d’Or who earns less than Eden Hazard at Real Madrid

In May 2022, Real Madrid crowned champion of the UEFA Champions League. The meringues beat Liverpool 1-0 thanks to a goal from Vinicius, however, the Brazilian was not the hero of the ‘whites’ in said competition. Nobody has doubts that the French striker Karim Benzema was the key element who gave the ‘Orejona’ to Carlo Ancelotti’s men.

“Robert Lewandowski is the best in the world, I have no doubt, but you have to recognize the season that Karim Benzema had. That heart that he showed. I have no doubt, Benzema deserves the Ballon d’Or this year. Maradona won the 1986 World Cup for Argentina and Benzema won the Champions League for Real Madrid” were words of the historic German footballer Lothar Matthaus during a media visit in Leipzig in which AS was present a few months ago.

Today, Benzema was recognized by taking the Ballon d’Or with all fairness. The ‘Gato’ is currently the second top scorer in the history of the ‘merengues’ and he has deserved the award that he has just won, however, there is something that is striking and that is that he is not one of the best paid in the institution .

Hazard, the one who charges more

Incredibly The footballer of the squad who earns the most according to various media is the Belgian Eden Hazard, who has a salary of around $23 million euros a year with the white squad, this despite the fact that he is a substitute in Carlo Ancelotti’s box, unlike the Frenchman.

follow him David Alaba and Toni Kroos, the former earning just over $21 million euros, and the latter earning just over $18 million euros. Already tied for fourth place are Luka Modric, winner of the Ballon d’Or in 2018, this after Croatia was runner-up in the world, and Karim Benzema with just over $16 million euros.

This is less than what other Ballon d’Or candidates like Cristiano Ronaldo, Erling Haaland, Robert Lewandowski, Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messiamong many others.