Jozy Altidore says goodbye to Mexico after little participation in PueblaMediotiempo

The American Jozy Altidorewhich came with a figure poster and ended with little activity in Liga MX, he said goodbye to Club Puebla once eliminated from the 2022 Opening League at the hands of America.

The striker was announced as a sweet potato player on July 28, with the intention of filling the gap left by the serious injury that ruled Fernando Aristeguieta out of the tournament, although could not reach a fullness that would help him be constant.

“Thank you to all the people of Puebla for your love and support during these last months.. I wish everyone and the club nothing but the best in the future. It was an absolute pleasure to represent the Fringe! Thank you very much. #LaFranjaNosUne”, wrote the gunner to say goodbye.

Thank you to all the people of Puebla for your love and support during these last few months. I wish everyone and the club nothing but the best in the future. It was an absolute pleasure to represent the fringe! Thank you so much????????❤️!!#LaFranjaNosUne pic.twitter.com/iZ0l1oDzNn — Jozy Altidore (@JozyAltidore) October 16, 2022

Although he had an agreed loan until December 31, from Saturday night until January 5 of the next year, when Clausura 2023 begins, Puebla will not have official matches, so there is no reason to continue in the country.

Altidore, who suffered from the altitude at which they play in Puebla and the little activity that dragged in the MLS, he added 88 minutes divided into six games, in which he was able to score two goals.