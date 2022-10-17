Johnny Depp unrecognizable without a beard and mustache, look at the photos!

After winning the trial for defamation of his ex Amber Heard in June 2022, the actor Johnny Depp has dedicated himself to rekindling his love for music, and is currently promoting his new record material 18.

It was precisely during a visit to the SiriusXM Town Hall studios on October 12 that his fans noticed the new look of the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean.

The 59-year-old actor and musician showed up for the interview wearing jeans, a green sweater, chains and sunglasses. Immediately, his fans noticed something different in Depp’s appearance: he shaved off his mustache and beard!

Noam Galai/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Noam Galai/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Although he looks a little different without his peculiar glasses and mustache, the actor seems quite happy in this new phase of his life.

For months, Johnny and Amber made headlines in various media outlets due to the media trial they were facing.

Depp was claiming $50 million in compensation from Heard for allegedly defaming him in an opinion piece published in the Washington Post in 2018 in which he accused him of domestic violence.

The actress in turn filed a $100 million counterclaim in which she claims that her violent behavior against her ex-partner was in self-defense.

“No human being is perfect, certainly not. None of us. But I have never in my life committed sexual abuse, physical abuse, all these eccentric, outrageous stories that have been said about me. I have been wanting the truth to be known for six years “, said the actor during his testimony. “I know this is not easy for any of us. I know.”

The actress, for her part, declared that every day she relives the trauma she supposedly suffered at the hands of the actor.

“Maybe it’s easy to forget that, but I’m a human being,” she said through tears. “I’m being harassed, humiliated, threatened every day. Even just walking into this court, sitting here in front of the world and seeing the worst parts of my life, the things I’ve been through, used to humiliate me.”

Mezcaliente Johnny Depp on a red carpet in 2011

The couple met on the set of the movie The Rum Diary in 2009 and started dating three years later. Around the same time, the actor ended his long relationship with the actress. vanessa paradis. In 2015 the actors get married, but the following year Heard files for divorce and requests a restraining order.