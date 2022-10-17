“It’s a child’s dream, I grew up with this in my head”

2022-10-17

– Karim Benzema took first place. Sadio Mané in second, De Bruyne in third and Lewandowski in fourth. – They applaud Benzema in the theater: ”It’s an honor. It’s a child’s dream. I grew up with that in mind. Then I had the motivation. I had two role models in life: Zizou and Ronaldo. I have never lowered my arms and I have kept the dream in my head. There was a period in which I was not in the national team, but I did not lower my arms and worked. It has been difficult and this only made me strengthen myself on a mental level. I am satisfied with my work and I am very happy. I thank my teammates at Real Madrid and in the national team. To my great president, who is like my family. Also to the Lyon academy and president Aulas, thanks to him I fulfilled my dream of playing for Real Madrid. It is the people’s Ballon d’Or”.

– After spending so many years under the shadow of Cristiano Ronaldo when the Portuguese played for Real Madrid, it was Benzema’s turn to win the award at the age of 34. Well deserved.

– “For me it is a reward to give you this trophy, Karim Benzema”, were Zidane’s words for the footballer he once managed at Real Madrid.

– It was the first time that the Real Madrid striker attended one of these galas and he won the award that makes him the best player of the year.

– KARIM BENZEMA WINS THE FIRST GOLDEN BALL OF HIS CAREER! – The four candidates for the award on the front row while Drogba and Zidane chat. – Zidane will be in charge of delivering the famous prize. – We are about to meet the Ballon d’Or 2022. Everything is ready. – Real Madrid took second place despite winning the Champions League and Liverpool third. This is the only surprise of the ceremony.

– MANCHESTER CITY WINS THE BEST CLUB OF THE YEAR AWARD! – Luis Figo will be in charge of delivering the aforementioned prize. The candidates are Real Madrid, Liverpool and Manchester City. – Before revealing the winner of the Ballon d’Or we have another prize left. It is the recognition of the club of the year. This is the second time this award has been given. Last year’s winner was Chesea. – Mané, Kevin De Bruyne, Lewandowski and Benzema are the candidates for the award. – The most anticipated moment of the night is almost here. We are about to meet the winner of the Ballon d’Or.

– A video is projected to see all the performances of the Belgian goalkeeper, who was very important for Real Madrid’s titles last year.

– COURTOIS TAKES THE AWARD FOR THE BEST GOALKEEPER IN THE WORLD! – The Yashin Trophy will be awarded for the best goalkeeper of the season. Courtois, Alisson and Ederson are the strong candidates, but the one from Real Madrid has the advantage. – Mohamed Salah, Liverpool attacker, in the fifth step of the Ballon d’Or.

– PSG star Kylian Mbappé finished sixth in the Ballon d’Or.

– Thibaut Courtois finished seventh in the Ballon d’Or.

– ”I am so happy to be here. It is an honor to win the trophy for the name it bears. I wanted to beat his record and I’m very happy because I know the type of player and person he was. It was very emotional to score 45 goals in the Bundesliga. I thought it was impossible to beat. To his family, thank you very much. I also want to thank my former Bayern teammates and my Barcelona teammates. I also thank my family, my children, who make me feel special”, were Lewandowski’s words.

– ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI WINS THE GERD MULLER AWARD! – Now they are going to deliver the Gerd Muller Award that rewards the best scorer. A video is projected to remember the historic former German striker, seven times top scorer in the Budesliga.

”I am very happy to be here again. When we managed to win the first one a year ago, I decided to try to improve to put it at the service of the team. Without my companions I would not be here. I appreciate them very much. Of course also to the coaching staff, the club, the president, the board of directors and all the people who work at the club. It is a privilege to play for Barça. Thank you for trusting me and being part of this project. Thanks to France Football and the members of the jury. I broke my knee and I thought this was not going to happen”, was the speech of Alexia Putellas.

– ALEXIA PUTELLAS GETS HER SECOND GOLDEN BALLOON! – And now the historic former Ukrainian player Andriy Shevchenko takes the stage to deliver the Women’s Ballon d’Or. – Mané has carried out many social actions in Senegal, where he has created hospitals and schools to help his compatriots. “It is a pleasure to be with you tonight. I am very happy to do what I can for my people and try to make their lives better.”

– The Senegalese striker was recognized for his work in social and charitable projects. Deserved for the Senegalese. It should be remembered that this is the first time that this award has been given at the gala. – SADIO MÁNE WINS THE SOCRATES PRIZE! – The Brazilian Vinicius in eighth place in the Ballon d’Or.

– The Real Madrid midfielder, Luka modricis located in ninth place in the Ballon d’Or.

– Erling HalandManchester City striker, and former Borussia Dortmund player, finished 10th in the Ballon d’Or.

– No surprises for Gavi’s award. The 18-year-old has become a key player in the Catalan team and the Spanish team. Although yesterday he was a substitute in the Clásico against Real Madrid.

– GAVI FROM BARCELONA IS THE WINNER OF THE KOPA TROPHY! – And the first prize of the night is coming, the Kopa Trophy for the best soccer player under 21 today. Pedri and Ronaldo Nazario will be in charge of delivering it.

– Chelsea legend Didier Drogba and French journalist Sandy Heribert are in charge of hosting the gala. – Right now, all the Ballon d’Or winners are shown on the theater screen. Leo Messi is the greatest player to win it seven times. – THE 2022 GOLDEN BALLOON GALA BEGINS!

– Robert Lewandowski and his beautiful wife Anna Lewandowska posing for the cameras on the red carpet.

– Florentino Pérez, president of Real Madrid, could not miss the gala.

– Former Ivorian striker Didier Drogba and journalist Sandy Heribert on the red carpet.

– The Barcelona expedition posing on the red carpet.

– Kylian Mbappé is also already at Theater du Chatelet. It had been speculated that he would not attend, but the PSG star decided not to miss the ceremony.

– Karim Benzema speaks after arriving at the gala: ”I’m happy to be here, it’s my first time. I hope to have good news tonight.”

– Finalist in the Champions League, runner-up in the Premier League with Liverpool and champion of the African Cup, Sadio Mané also has the merits to lift the trophy.

– Kevin de Bruyne and his wife Michele Lacroix arrive at the Ballon d’Or gala. The Manchester City captain is among the top ten current footballers.

– Gavi, Lewandowski and Pedri, ready for the night in Paris.

– Karim Benzema and Thibaut Courtois, accompanied by his girlfriend, are the Real Madrid players who will star at the gala.

– This is how they are welcoming the protagonists of the event on the red carpet.

– The 11th position of the Ballon d’Or is for the Tottenham player, Heung Min Son.

– The 12th position of the Ballon d’Or is for the Manchester City midfielder, Riyadh Mahrez.

– Two players occupy 14th place in the Ballon d’Or: – Rafael Leao (Milan) – fabinho (Liverpool)

16th place goes to the Liverpool defender, Virgil Van Dijk. It is his second nomination for this recognition.

– Three players share 17th place in the Ballon d’Or: – Casemiro (Real Madrid) – Dusan Vlahović (Fiorentina/Juventus) – louis diaz (Porto/Liverpool)

– Cristiano Ronaldo, winner of four Ballon d’Ors, ranks 20th in this edition. The Manchester United striker has been nominated for this award 18 times.