It is not Irina Baeva, the woman that Geraldine Bazán does not want to see even in painting

Irina Baeva and Geraldine Bazan

October 16, 2022 7:19 p.m.

It is no secret to anyone that Geraldine Bazán suffered from the relationship between Irina Baeva and Gabriel Soto, the actress from Corona de Lágrimas 2 mentioned that the Russian used to send her hints about Soto’s infidelity with her through Instagram.

However, the years have passed and Geraldine would have already left behind the story that for years caused her pain; and now she assures that she does not want her ex in her life “not even wrapped as a gift.” And apparently Irina is not the only woman she would not want to see even in painting.

Register here: https://bit.ly/3ChvWYT and participate for an Air Fryer Ninja

More celebrity news:

GOODBYE SEBASTIAN RULLI AND ANGELIQUE BOYER. THEY WANTED TO BE LIKE COLUNGA AND ADELA NORIEGA

THE IDENTITY OF THE LOVE THAT ANDRÉS GARCÍA LET ESCAPE FOR ANOTHER MAN IS REVEALED

It is about Aylín Mújica, with whom she shared the screen in the reality show Secretos de Villanas, and supposedly their relationship would have been bad: “There were some little things that I did not like about Geraldine Bazán, who said things that left me cold. When I was on the program ´Suelta la Sopa’, I told her, ‘I once defended you because I am also a single mother and I am a mother who takes care of her children and they have deceived me just like you’ and she came out there with a rudeness that I did not like, “explained the actress.

Aylín Mujíca and Geraldine Bazán would not get along

Despite the conflicts, Aylín assured that things with Bazán are fine, although she regretted that she was the only one who did not tell everything about her life and was not so open: “She is a very pretty girl. She was the only one who didn’t open up completely, we all told things from the past, strong, and she didn’t. She preferred to remain silent, but I love her, she is a very pretty girl, “she said.