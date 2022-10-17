Israel Reyes breaks the silence about his possible arrival at Club América

The Eagles of America They are currently living a very sweet moment, since they achieved a historic win in the quarterfinals of the Liguilla, against Puebla. The American team is proving to be the best team in the entire Liga MX, the one that practices the best football and without a doubt the number 1 candidate to win the title of the Apertura 2022 tournament.

Last night’s exhibition on the field of the Azteca Stadium, with an alternative team, made it clear that the American team currently has one of the best squads in the entire MX League. However, the azulcrema board has not stopped working and would already be planning for the next Apertura 2023 campaign.

Israel Reyes admits his desire to join Club América

One of the soccer players that currently interests the Americanist board the most is the Mexican defender Israel Kings, current soccer player of the poblano team. Although there are rumors that there are European clubs that are interested in his services, the footballer himself has admitted that he would like to emigrate to the Eagles, to grow in his professional career.

Without a doubt, it would be a high-quality reinforcement for the Eagles, since it would also allow freeing up a foreign position in defense. It would also be a huge opportunity for Reyes, because being in the biggest team in Mexico would help him a lot to achieve his goals, which are to consolidate in Mexican team and to be able to one day reach the Old Continent.