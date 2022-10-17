In satin pajamas, Yailin La Más Viral shook the network

Yailin The Most Viral She is one of the most recognized Dominican singers worldwide. Not only because her music wreaks havoc on the different platforms, but also because she is the wife of Anuel AA. A few months ago, the artist married the Puerto Rican musician and they have given something to talk about.

It is that in these months, rumors of alleged infidelities among celebrities have spread and there has even been talk of divorce. However, neither yailin neither Anuel They have spoken about it and there are even some fans who consider that it may be a marketing strategy.

By the way, yailin will release a new musical theme this October 17 with her friend and colleague Indhira Ircania Luna Guzman, artistically known as ‘La Insuperable’. The young artist was born in the Dominican Republic and both in her native country and in Europe she is considered the most influential female urban artist of all time.

Yailin The Most Viral and The Unbeatable. Source: Instagram @yailinlamasviralreal

this past Sunday, yailin shared a picture with her and wrote “Tomorrow.” In addition, she also closed the week by sharing with her fans a video of her where she is seen dancing on her back wearing champagne-colored satin pajamas. She also showed herself to the front and fell in love with everyone.

For its part, Anuel AA he tries to interfere a lot in the rumors and is dedicated specifically to his music. He is currently creating new songs and has already alerted his fans to be prepared. “WE ARE GOING TO SET THE DISCO ON FIRE!!!!!!! IT’S NOT A JOKE… ”he wrote in his last post, which left his millions of followers anxious.