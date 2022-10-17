In a historic event, the athlete Elnaz Rekabi defied the Iranian regime and participated without a hijab in a competition

Iranian athlete Elnaz Rekabi defied the regime and participated without a hijab in the Asian Climbing Competitions

In the midst of the intense protests that have been taking place in Iran since September 16, another woman from that country took center stage by defying laws on wearing the hijab in public.

the athlete, Elnaz Rekabi, decided to represent Iran at the finals of the Asian Climbing Competitions in Seoul no hijab

With this decision, Rekabi disobeyed the restrictions of the Islamic Republic for female athletes.

The athlete has participated in other competitions with her veil Source: @elnaz.rekabi

The use of the veil has been compulsory for Iranian women since 1983, shortly after the revolution led by the Ayatollah Ruholah Khomeini in 1979, who declared that without this garment women were “naked”.

According to the Iranian Penal Code, women who do not cover up in public face prison sentences and fines.

The death of Mahsa Amini during the month of September sparked a movement that defends freedoms in Iran REUTERS//File Photo

The Iranian girl Mahsa Amini passed away on September 16. as a result of the heart attack and coma she suffered in a police station, where she was detained by the morality police for not wearing the veil wellreported media from the Persian country.

“Mahsa Amini, who slipped into a coma after being detained by a morale patrol, has died,” the reformist daily reported in a brief report. Etemadwho cited an uncle of the young woman as a source.

Since then, it has been unleashed a wave of protests against the restrictions imposed on women’s freedoms in that country.

As Ebrahim Raisi spoke inside Tehran’s Alzahra University, hundreds of women shouted “death to the oppressor” outside the campus.

“Women, life and freedom” Y “death to the dictator” were the chants that began to be heard in the protests and that showed that these events, the first in a long time, sought put an end to a long list of demands on women and archaic laws that govern all citizens.

The protests are mainly led by young people and women shouting “woman, life, freedom” and they have carried out gestures of defiance that were unthinkable not long ago, such as burning veils.

All this despite the repression of the security forces, who have resorted to live ammunition, according to the UN.

The protests are mainly led by young people and women shouting “woman, life, freedom” (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

The NGO Iran Human Rights, based in Oslo, has recorded 108 deaths, including 23 minors, and thousands of people have been arrested.

As young people call for more freedoms and an end to the Islamic Republic, Iranian authorities accuse foreign countries of fomenting protests, teaching how to make Molotov cocktails or paying protesters.

“The only solution is to stand firm,” Khamenei said recently, speaking of the “small disturbances.”

But the young people insist that they will continue to protest.

