how to take care of it according to chinese medicine

the spleen It is an organ located above the stomach and below the ribs (on the left side). Chinese medicine, with the theory of the spleen and stomach or Pi Wei Lun, considers this organ to be the center of the body. Therefore, this medicine proposes ways to take care of the health of the spleen so that the body is in balance.

What is the spleen for according to Chinese medicine?

We live on a planet where water and earth make up life and energy. Water nourishes the earth and the earth creates and sustains life. In fertile land life is born. Let’s look a little more at nature and reflectIsn’t it true what our wise Chinese ancestors said?

Observing the human body and its interrelation with nature, ancient Chinese sages created a human energy map so delicate and wonderful that it still lasts. the famous book Huang Di Nei Ping (The Book of the Yellow Emperor) lays the pillars of Chinese medicine by making understand this relationship between nature and the human body.

From one of these pillars developed the spleen and stomach theory Pi Wei Mon.

Chinese medicine differentiates energy or chi vital in two types: chi light blue and chi land.

The chi sky is stored in the kidney and is inherited of the parents, although need to feed on chi of earth, generated by the spleen from food. Hence the importance of the spleen as a vital and active organ: its mission is to nourish the kidney, an organ that stores the hereditary basal substance.

In China, when a person has a good character, they are said to have a good character. chi of spleen Why?

According to the five element theory, the spleen belongs to the Earth element and occupies the centerwhere it connects with the other four elements. Its main function is called yun hua (transport and transformation) and make a couple Yin Yang with the stomach.

Their taste it is sweet and the emotion related to it is reflectionconcern and thinking without solid arguments.

The spleen domains extend to the musclesthe containment of blood so that it doesn’t get lost, organ support in its place and the nutrition of the hair, among others.

Its organic fluid is saliva.the station which represents the end of summerthe climate element the humidity and his color the yellow.

Translating what was said the spleen is the center of the body.

His work is on the one hand transform (wow) the food ingested from the stomach into the pure and nutritious substances chi Y xue (energy and blood)two fundamental elements of the body, and on the other hand, transport them (and a) to the lung (for oxygenation through breathing) and to the heart (for the constant pumping of blood), so that the distribution is complete and the waste goes down to the intestines for elimination.

The relationship between the spleen and the stomach

Between the spleen and the stomach, a very subtle and delicate balance of yin Y yang. The main balance depends on it.

The stomach is a very yang organ and likes water and cold, but not the spleen: excess moisture and water weakens the chi and inhibits its activity.

The spleen is an organ yin but who performs an activity totally yang. For example, the first organ that receives the water we ingest is the stomach, but the water cannot reach the kidney directly: in order to transform it and transport it, the chi of the spleen, and that happens with all the substances that enter through the mouth.

The stomach and spleen are like the headquarters of a company. From there all functions and extensions are derived, it is where life is made and each living being is shaped. as it is well said “we are what we eat”.

Why does the spleen get sick?

The causes why the spleen gets sick they are multiple, and Chinese medicine divides them into two types: internal and external.

The causes external include climatic factors (heat, cold, wind, humidity, dryness…) and hemorrhages caused by accidents and injuries.

Internal causes include excessive physical and mental fatigue, wasting and weakness caused by other illnesses, blood loss, emotional disturbances (worry, spinning, upsets and fears), improper eating habits (to eat irregularly or monotonously) and excessive rest.

The consequences triggered by dysfunction of the spleen they are innumerable.

Simplifying, the theory of the five elements is based on the interaction between the five vital organs. That is, the “mother organ” creates or generates the “son organ” and controls the grandson at the same time: if the mother is sick, the son is sick; if the son is weak, he demands more from the mother; and the mother is also exposed to the rebellion of the grandson.

spleen and stomach are the fundamental basis of subsistence but precisely because of their daily and direct function they are very vulnerable. If the spleen and stomach do not make enough chi and blood, evils arise like tiredness, anemia, insomnia, gas, abdominal pain, excessive hunger, organ prolapse, cold extremities, constipation or diarrheaamong many other ailments.

How to take care of the spleen

Moderate raw food. The spleen is the organ of maximum yin, and it does not favor the cold. need the yang to develop their work, therefore, Especially in winter raw and cold food is not to his liking.

The spleen is the organ of maximum yin, and it does not favor the cold. need the yang to develop their work, therefore, raw and cold food is not to his liking. watch out for sweets . The sweet tones it up, but an excess can seriously harm it.

. The sweet tones it up, but an excess can seriously harm it. away from moisture . Humid weather inhibits yangsince the yang it is a warm, light and active energy and humidity is just the opposite of that character. If you live in a humid place, such as on an island or a coastal city, you have to compensate with adequate food and good habits.

. Humid weather inhibits yangsince the yang it is a warm, light and active energy and humidity is just the opposite of that character. If you live in a humid place, such as on an island or a coastal city, you have to compensate with adequate food and good habits. Good mood . Maintaining a good mood is important since worry and overthinking wears out the spleen greatly without producing anything in return except weakness and blockage of the spleen. chi.

. Maintaining a good mood is important since worry and overthinking wears out the spleen greatly without producing anything in return except weakness and blockage of the spleen. chi. Good character. have good chi de spleen does not mean saying yes to everyone or escaping from reality. It is being a healthy, balanced person, who knows how to take and leave things at the right time, accepts reality and does not dwell on what has no answer, does not anticipate events or ignore what has happened.

What happens if your spleen is removed?

Energy is a very subtle thing. A person without a spleen or with only one kidney still has energy in the corresponding place with the help of other organs, as its “mother organ” or “daughter organ”, in the tissues, in the meridians and even in the acupuncture points.

Keep in mind that the body works together and not with independent organs. The relationship of the five elements is in this case the plot they weave and where they are consolidated and take shape.

After the removal of the spleen, its meridians continue to function with the help of the stomach and other organs such as the lung, kidney, liver and heart. The body is capable of self-regulation in an extreme case like this.