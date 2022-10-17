Here are the keys to Game 5 between the Guardians and Yankees

Taillon had moments of brilliance but also inconsistency in 2022, posting a league-average ERA of 3.91 and ERA+ of 100 in 177 1/3 innings. He was effective at limiting hard hits, but the reality is that hitting the ball hard isn’t the modus operandi for these Guardians, as we saw when they pinned the loss on Taillon in a rare relief outing in Game 2. But pitching now in a normal starting role should benefit Taillon, who was fantastic in Toronto when the Yankees clinched the division on Sept. 27 (two runs in 7 1/3 innings).