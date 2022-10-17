Goodbye Ricky Martin. Evidence is revealed that his nephew is not lying

Ricky Martin

The singer Ricky Martin is in the eye of the hurricane because his nephew filed a new complaint about the alleged abuse he would have suffered from the interpreter of La vida loca; As revealed in Ricky’s nephew’s complaint, he was 11 years old when the abuse occurred.

And precisely about the event, the journalist who calls herself La Comay, would have confirmed part of this complaint and there would be evidence that shows that the young man did not lie. And it is that in the complaint she describes that everything happened when the singer gave a concert in the dressing room of the theater in NY in 2012.

And the famous reporter would have found photos that prove that both Ricky’s nephew and sister did attend the Puerto Rican concert in the place and the date that the young man remembers the alleged abuse would have occurred.

Ricky’s lawyers would be upset

So at least in that aspect the young man would not have lied and would have the evidence such as photographs of that concert. But Ricky’s lawyers would have threatened Comay not to continue with his investigation, that was revealed by the presenters of Gossip No Like.